October 21, 2018 12:48 pm

London police investigate second bus shelter sex assault case in a month

By Global News

Police say the incident occurred inside a bus shelter near Commissioners Road and Deveron Crescent.

London police say they are investigating reports of a man who allegedly assaulted a woman inside a bus shelter.

The investigation is the second of its kind in October, with a similar incident reported earlier in the month on Oxford Street West, just east of Proudfoot Lane.

Police say the incident took place on Thursday around 10:10 p.m. when a 26-year-old woman was waiting for an LTC bus inside a bus shelter near Commissioners Road East and Deveron Crescent.

According to police, an unidentified man approached the bus shelter, began pacing back and forth, entered the bus shelter, assaulted the woman and then fled on foot.

Officers searched the area afterwards, but no suspect was found. Police add that the woman did not sustain any physical injuries following the incident.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old black man, standing 6’2″. Police say he has a skinny build and was wearing all dark clothing, including a blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and something covering his face.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to investigators is urged to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

