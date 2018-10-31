Accused in sexual assault at west London bus stop facing charges for similar incidents in Peel Region

A 32-year-old London man charged earlier this month in a string of sexual assaults at bus stops in Brampton and Mississauga has been arrested in connection to a similar incident in London’s west end.

Police had been looking for a suspect in the case after a 17-year-old female reported being sexually assaulted by an unidentified male while waiting for a bus near Oxford Street and Proudfoot Lane in the early evening hours of Oct. 7.

The victim told police the man had entered the bus shelter, sexually assaulted her, and then fled on foot.

On Tuesday, police said they had arrested and charged a man in connection to the incident. Trevor Kamhunga, 32, faces a charge of sexual assault and had a court date for Wednesday.

The accused was already facing seven charges by Peel Regional Police.

Police there announced on Oct. 21 that Kamhunga had been arrested and charged in relation to four sexual assault incidents in Brampton and Mississauga — all of which took place at bus stops.

Peel police allege he exposed himself to and sexually assaulted four females — one of whom was 17 — in three separate incidents between late September and Oct. 20. Police have also charged him with of uttering threats, forcible confinement, and obstructing police.

London police are continuing to search for a suspect in relation to a separate sexual assault case at a bus stop near Commissioners Road and Deveron Crescent on Oct. 18.

In an email, police spokesperson Const. Sandasha Bough said investigators were examining whether the two London incidents could be related.