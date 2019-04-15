Man wanted after woman and her dog pepper sprayed in St. Thomas: police

Police in St. Thomas are searching for a 39-year-old man who allegedly pepper-sprayed a woman and her dog over the weekend.

Officers say a woman was walking her dog in the area of East Street and Curtis Street around 12 p.m. Saturday when the dog broke free from its leash. Officers say another person walking their dog in the area pepper-sprayed the freed animal, as well as its owner.

A 39-year-old man now faces charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon, and there’s a warrant out for his arrest.

The owner of the dog has also been charged under a municipal bylaw for letting her dog run at large.