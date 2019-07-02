2 Kitchener men killed after car collides with train in Innerkip over long weekend

Two men from Kitchener were killed over the weekend in a collision between a car and a train in Innerkip, according to Oxford County OPP.

Police say that Cole Bey, 27, was driving the vehicle which collided with a train on George Street on Sunday afternoon just before 3 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Two dead following train and vehicle collision in Innerkip: OPP

The passenger has been identified as Raymond Friolet, 26. He was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

There was no one else inside the car at the time of the incident, according to authorities.

READ MORE: OPP identify man killed in Mapleton Township motorcycle collision

Police say the train was headed westbound when it struck the car that was driving on George Street.

The incident remains under investigation and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call 1-888-310-1122.

#OxfordOPP UPDATE on collision involving train and motor vehicle in #Innerkip. #OPP report that the male passenger has succumbed to his injuries at hospital. Collision investigators remain on scene and George St. remains closed at this time. ^rl pic.twitter.com/f4zo1AdHAL — OPP West (@OPP_WR) June 30, 2019