2 Kitchener men killed after car collides with train in Innerkip over long weekend
Two men from Kitchener were killed over the weekend in a collision between a car and a train in Innerkip, according to Oxford County OPP.
Police say that Cole Bey, 27, was driving the vehicle which collided with a train on George Street on Sunday afternoon just before 3 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger has been identified as Raymond Friolet, 26. He was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
There was no one else inside the car at the time of the incident, according to authorities.
Police say the train was headed westbound when it struck the car that was driving on George Street.
The incident remains under investigation and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call 1-888-310-1122.
