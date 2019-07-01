UPDATE: OPP identify man killed in Mapleton Township motorcycle collision

The man who died following a motorcycle collision in Mapleton Township near Drayton has been identified.

Police say Rod Bowman, 55, was killed following the collision.

OPP say officials responded to a crash on Saturday, June 29 around 3:40 p.m. on the 12th Line just south of Wellington Road 11.

Investigations reveal that the motorcycle was driving northbound on the 12th Line when the driver left the roadway, struck a gravel shoulder, entered a ditch and rolled over.

Bowman was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Wellington County OPP is asking anyone that may have witnessed this collision to call 1-(888)-310-1122.

