Heavy rain warning issued for Hamilton and Niagara Region

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, advising residents in Hamilton and Niagara Region of the possibility of heavy rain.

The weather agency says showers and thunderstorms are expected to move across the area late Tuesday morning into the early afternoon.

WATCH: Waterspout seen on Alberta lake in midst of tornado warning

It says the storm will have the potential to produce heavy rainfall accumulations in the 20- to 40-mm range.

READ MORE: 2 tornadoes touch down in Saskatchewan provincial park

After this initial band of precipitation, additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

Apart from the rain, Environment Canada is forecasting Tuesday to be hot and humid with the high expected to reach 29 C, which could feel like 34 with the humidity.