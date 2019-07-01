2 tornadoes touch down in Saskatchewan provincial park

Two tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in Meadow Lake Provincial Park on the Canada Day long weekend, according to Environment Canada.

A severe thunderstorm moved through the Murray Doell Campground area, within the provincial park, on the evening of June 29.

A weather summary from the federal agency noted two tornadoes: one that travelled just north of the campground and another that passed south.

The northern-track tornado was spotted around 4:30 p.m. CT roughly 15 kilometres northwest of Goodsoil.

A preliminary assessment of storm damage, performed by a team of meteorologists, said one camping trailer rolled, many camping trailers were damaged by fallen trees, and sheds and outhouse structures rolled as well.

The tornado’s preliminary rating on the Enhanced Fujita or EF scale, which measures the intensity of wind damage, is an EF1 with an estimated wind speed of 135 to 175 kilometres per hour.

The other tornado was rated as EF0, with wind speed estimated at 90 to 130 km/h.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre (PASPC) continues to investigate these tornadoes.

Officials with the federal agency noted that the summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.

