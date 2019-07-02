Man seriously injured after daylight shooting in North York, police say

Toronto police say a man was seriously injured after a daylight shooting in North York Monday.

Police said officers received a call shortly after 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the area of Leslie Street and Van Horne Avenue.

When authorities arrived on scene, they located a man with gunshot wounds and he was rushed to a trauma centre.

A paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man had serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Man stabbed following overnight altercation on Danforth: Toronto police

Officers closed off residential streets in the area for the investigation.

There is no word on the victim’s age or identity.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said two silver cars were seen fleeing the area after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

SHOOTING:

Leslie St + Van Horne Av

-Reports of man shot

-Police/EMS o/s

-Victim located

-Suffering gunshot wounds

-Unknown how serious

-2 silver cars fled the area#GO1223050

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 1, 2019