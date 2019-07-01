Man stabbed following overnight altercation on Danforth: Toronto police

A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed on the Danforth neighbourhood overnight.
Toronto police said officers responded to a call at around 12:45 a.m. about an altercation on the street in the area of Danforth and Greenwood avenues.
Police said the victim and suspect met on the street and some type of altercation ensued. Officers said the suspect left at one point and came back with a knife.
The victim was rushed to hospital but has since been released.
Investigators are believed to have a suspect in mind but no further information is available at this time.
