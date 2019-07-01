1 person dead, 2 critically injured after twin single-vehicle crashes in Langley

One person is dead and another is in hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Fort Langley Monday.

Langley RCMP said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on River Road near Armstrong Road.

Police said both victims were inside the vehicle, and the person who died was trapped underneath after it rolled over.

BC Ambulance Service confirmed the second victim is in critical condition.

It’s not yet known what caused the crash. The identities of the victims are also unclear.

River Road has been closed in both directions surrounding the scene as crews investigate.

Traffic in the Langley area has been further impacted by a motorcycle crash near 56th Avenue and 264th Street that happened shortly afterwards.

Eastbound traffic has been shut down on 56 Avenue for the single-vehicle crash, which sent the driver to hospital in critical condition.