Dashcam video shows truck rollover that stalled Highway 1 in Burnaby for hours

Dashcam video taken on Highway 1 in Burnaby Thursday afternoon shows the moment a truck flipped over in the middle of the road, which caused hours of chaos for commuters.

The video, which was sent to Global News, shows the truck veering from side to side on the highway heading westbound between Douglas Road and Willingdon Avenue before falling onto its side, blocking three lanes.

The driver capturing the video then takes the dashcam while getting out of the vehicle and goes to check on the driver of the truck.

The video then shows the driver, still inside the truck’s cab, waving to the camera to signal he’s OK.

RCMP said they have a copy of the video and it will form part of the investigation into the crash.

The accident, which happened just after noon, blocked the three westbound lanes until after 3:30 p.m.

Crews had to take at least two attempts to flip the truck back onto its wheels and clear it from the road.

An official cause of the crash has not yet been announced, but the road at the time was wet from rain and snow that had been falling throughout the day.

It’s not clear if the driver suffered any injuries.

—With files from Simon Little