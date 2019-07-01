Teen stabbed in downtown Kelowna dies

A 16-year-old teen, who was stabbed in downtown Kelowna last Thursday, has died.

Elijah-Iain Beauregard’s death was confirmed to Global News by his father Robyn Beauregard.

Beauregard died Sunday evening at Kelowna General Hospital.

The stabbing occurred along the 200 block of Bernard Avenue, near Water Street, at 11:24 p.m.

READ MORE: Teen stabbed twice near Water St. in Kelowna

On Saturday, police said a person was taken into custody in connection to the stabbing but was released pending the ongoing investigation.

READ MORE: Suspect identified in ‘isolated’ Thursday night stabbing, say Kelowna RCMP

Beauregard’s family has scheduled a joint news conference with RCMP on Tuesday.