Peel police investigating fatal stabbing in Brampton
Peel Regional Police say they are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Brampton Thursday evening.
Police said they received a call around 8:30 p.m. for reports of an stabbing in the area of Hansen Road North and Charters Road, near Kennedy Road North and Williams Parkway.
A police spokesperson told Global News that a male victim was stabbed and has since died.
Investigators said one person is in custody in relation to the incident and that there is no threat to the public.
The relationship between the victim and the suspect is not yet known, but homicide investigators have been notified, police said.
There is no word on the victim’s age or identity.
