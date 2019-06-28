Crime
June 28, 2019 7:35 pm
Updated: June 28, 2019 7:39 pm

2 men charged after fatal stabbing in Toronto’s east end: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto police on scene investigating the fatal stabbing on Thursday.

Adam Dabrowski / Global News
Toronto police say two men have been charged with first-degree murder after a stabbing in the city’s east end.

Police say they were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and found a man with life-threatening injuries.

They say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified him as Johnson Reyes, 61, of Toronto.

Investigators say a 52-year-old man and a 50-year-old man, both from Toronto, were arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder.

They are expected to appear in a Toronto court on Saturday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

