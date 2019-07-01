What’s open and closed for Canada Day in Montreal

It’s officially Canada Day.

Here is what is open and closed in Montreal on this holiday Monday.

What’s open

Most grocery stores and public markets are open for the day.

For those looking for alcohol, most SAQs are open during regular hours.

Garbage and recycling pickup schedules will continue as normal except for the boroughs of LaSalle and Outremont, where services have been moved to Wednesday. In Outremont, garbage pickup for buildings with more than nine dwellings has been moved to Thursday.

READ MORE: Canada Day crowds begin to gather in the capital for celebration

Outdoor aquatic facilities, libraries, arenas and sports centres will have different schedules depending on the borough. Montrealers should communicate directly with the staff to learn about hours.

The Espace pour la vie facilities will be open, except for the Biodôme and the Insectarium which are closed for renovations.

Don’t forget to pay the meter. Parking regulations remain in effect across Montreal.

What’s closed

Ste-Catherine Street between du Fort and Peel streets in downtown Montreal is closed for Canada Day celebrations.

Most municipal offices are closed, including borough and Accès Montréal offices.

The Montreal municipal courthouse and other points of service are also closed.

READ MORE: ‘True patriot love’: Do national anthems still matter?

All Canada Post offices are closed. There is also no collection of delivery of mail.

All ecocentres are closed.

Claude-Robillard sports centre is closed.

The Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) stores are closed.

WATCH: The scoop on Canada’s ice cream family