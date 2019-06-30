Body found in Lachine Canal: Montreal police

Authorities were called to the scene when the body of a man in his 60s was found in the Lachine Canal on Sunday.

Montreal police received a 911 call at 11:20 a.m. when the body was seen by a citizen, said police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

The area is located around Saint-Patrick and Irwin streets in the Sud-Ouest borough of the city.

Police, firefighters and paramedics retrieved the body from the water. The scene was closed off as authorities worked to investigate the cause of death and determine the victim’s identity.

