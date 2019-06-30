Fort Saskatchewan salon owner helping expand program that identifies domestic abuse in clients

Lisa Crawford has made it her goal to teach more hairstylists how to identify signs of domestic abuse in their clients.

The owner of Simply Stunning Hair and Make-Up in Fort Saskatchewan took the course herself last year after working with a victim of abuse in her salon.

“Our industry is quite unique because everyone tells everyone everything,” Crawford said. “It’s so personal.”

READ MORE: Overcoming abuse — How to find legal help, shelters when leaving family violence in Canada

Since then, she’s been working to expand the Cut it Out program, which teaches salon employees how to identify signs of domestic abuse in clients and how to steer them in the right direction to get the help they need.

The program first began in Alabama and recently came to Canada. Crawford’s salon is the first in Alberta to become certified. She can now teach the valuable tools she’s learned to other salons across the country.

READ MORE: Deals reached on paid time off for domestic violence victims the ‘beginning of a wave,’ expert says

“Over the past year, I’ve really dug deep into domestic abuse. I have had so many people come to us and say they’ve been through this,” Crawford said.

She’s been honoured by the RCMP and local community for her efforts to stop domestic abuse.

“It’s happening everywhere,” Crawford said. “We’re teaching salons how to approach the situation correctly, help victims connect with the channels they need to get the help they need.”