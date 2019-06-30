Toronto Raptors NBA champ Danny Green brings hoops camp to Halifax

Who better to teach the art of the three-pointer than Toronto Raptors sharpshooter and two-time NBA champion Danny Green?

More than 200 youth basketball players were learning from the best in Halifax this Canada Day long weekend as the Danny Green Skills Clinic came to town with the aim of teaching the next generation of players the skills they need to succeed both on and off the court.

It seemed the celebration of the Raptors’ NBA championship title spilled over to the East Coast.

“I enjoy all of it man, it’s a win-win for me,” said Green, referring to his camp, which is travelling across the country. “I get a chance to interact with the kids and inspire the youth and at the same time travel the country and see places I’ve never seen before. So I’m crossing things off the bucket list. ”

More than 200 youth are taking part in the Danny Green Skills Clinic here in #Halifax They’re learning how to shoot 3-ball among other skills. Great vibe in the gym, lots of excitement and energy. pic.twitter.com/2Sxk8Utgst — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) June 30, 2019

The two-day camp sold out fast, just like the six other camps across the country.

“I know it’s a hockey country but I think basketball is taking over,” said camp director Kevin Spann. “We’re just enjoying the moment right now. It’s a great vibe, a great feel. Canada basketball has been up and coming over the years and we’re just excited to meet these young prospects and maybe one day we’ll see them in the WNBA or NBA.”

Aside from the on-court lessons, Green took time both days to sit down with the young campers and field some questions. It was clear many of the campers watched the Raptors with the championship title, which Green says has been great to share with the youth.

“We get a chance to celebrate with the fans in different places and different cities, but at the same time when you get a chance to spread love, show love and to celebrate with those who have been supporting you throughout the year and to do it across the country is really unbelievable and it’s hard to put into words,” said Green, who was traded to Toronto last off-season.

Basketball Nova Scotia will begin its registration for the fall season in October and it’s expecting to see a spike in youth taking up the sport, as they’ve already been getting a lot of inquiries about signing up.

“I can say we have been getting a lot of phone calls and emails since the Toronto Raptors won that championship and so that interest is there and we’re starting to get those calls as we speak,” said Ryan Dickison, operations manager with Basketball Nova Scotia.

The basketball camp will shift west to Winnipeg next week before wrapping up in Vancouver.