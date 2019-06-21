Dartmouth native signed by Toronto Raptors after going undrafted: reports

Nova Scotians have one more reason to cheer for the Toronto Raptors.

Lindell Wigginton of Dartmouth, N.S., has reportedly signed a deal with the defending NBA Champion Toronto Raptors to play in the NBA Summer League, according to HoopsHype’s Alex Kennedy.

Wigginton seemed to confirm the news by quote-tweeting Kennedy with a Canadian flag emoji.

Wiggington, who went undrafted during Thursday’s 2019 NBA Draft, played in 25 games for his sophomore campaign with the Iowa State Cyclones.

He averaged 13.5 points per game and also averaged four rebounds and two assists.

His efforts saw him earn the Big12 Sixth Man of the Year award and was also named to the Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team.

Wigginton will be the second Canadian player on the Raptors roster.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil offered his congratulations to Wigginton on Twitter.

“You make us all #NSProud,” said McNeil.