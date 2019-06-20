Sports
June 20, 2019 9:38 pm

RJ Barrett, Canadian NBA prospect, drafted 3rd overall by New York Knicks

By Staff The Canadian Press

Duke's RJ Barrett (5) goes up to dunk against Florida State during the first half of the NCAA college basketball championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C., on March 16, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Chuck Burton
A A

The New York Knicks have taken RJ Barrett third overall in the NBA draft, kicking off what could be a record-setting night for Canadian basketball.

A native of Mississauga, Ont., and a star with Duke, the six-foot-seven Barrett was the highest-ranked player from his country on a large list of Canadians available to be drafted.

WATCH: June 18 – Toronto Raptors leave behind legacy after historical victory parade

Canada entered the 60-pick event with a realistic shot of setting or matching a record for most players picked from any country outside the United States in a single draft. The record was set by France with five in 2016.

Vancouver-born and Arizona-raised Brandon Clarke of Gonzaga, Toronto’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker of Virginia Tech and Burlington, Ont., native Mfiondu Kabengele of Florida State also were invited to the green room as top prospects for Thursday’s draft.

READ MORE: From March 18 – Lin scores 20 points, Lowry reinjures ankle and Raptors rout Knicks 128-92

Several other Canadians were thought to be candidates to go later in the draft.

The evening was a continuation of a memorable week for Canadian basketball. A massive crowd cheered on the NBA champion Raptors during a parade and rally in downtown Toronto on Monday, four days after the team became the first squad from outside the U.S., to capture the crown.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
NBA
NBA draft
nba draft 2019
nba draft rj barrett
RJ Barrett
rj barrett nba
rj barrett nba draft

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.