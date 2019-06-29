Firefighters battle blaze at west Edmonton strip mall

Fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire at an Edmonton strip mall Saturday afternoon.

It happened near 172 Street and 108 Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Fire crews arrived on scene 10 minutes later and had the fire under control by 6 p.m.

Firefighters stayed on scene to monitor hot spots.

A public information officer with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said six to seven businesses were affected by the fire, but where it started is still to be determined. Investigators are also trying to piece together just how much damage it caused.