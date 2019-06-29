Crime
June 29, 2019 7:43 pm

Unarmed, black teen who was naked shot 4 times by police: autopsy

By Staff The Associated Press

In this May 1, 2019 file photo, a neighbourhood watch sign stands at the entry to the Edmond, Okla., neighborhood where police fatally shot Isaiah Lewis after forcing his way inside a home.

(AP Photo/Ken Miller, File)
EDMOND, Okla. — An autopsy report released by an attorney for the family of an unarmed, black teenager who was naked when suburban Oklahoma City police fatally shot him says he was hit four times by gunfire.

The Oklahoman reports the official autopsy conducted by medical examiner states that 17-year-old Isaiah Lewis suffered gunshot wounds to his face, thighs and groin.

Toxicology results show Lewis had detectable amounts of a common antihistamine and THC, the active ingredient of cannabis.

Family attorney Andrew Stroth says the autopsy report “supports our theory that Isaiah Lewis … was unjustifiably shot and killed by Edmond police officers.”

Police say they can’t comment due to a lawsuit filed by Lewis’ family.

Police say Lewis was shot April 29 after a stun gun didn’t work and he attacked two officers after breaking into a house.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

