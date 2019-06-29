Suspect identified in ‘isolated’ Thursday night stabbing, say Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP say a suspect has been identified in Thursday night’s downtown stabbing, which left a teenager in critical condition.

After announcing on Friday that they were searching for a suspect, police on Saturday said an individual had been taken into custody.

Police, however, added that the individual had been released, pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Teen stabbed twice near Water St. in Kelowna

“Police believe that the suspect and victim were known to each other and that the general public is not at any risk,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“As such, the incident is being considered an isolated event, not a random attack.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired June 28, 2019): RCMP investigate stabbing in downtown Kelowna

The stabbing occurred along the 200 block of Bernard Avenue, near Water Street, at 11:24 p.m.

Police say they were the first on scene and found a 16-year-old male in serious medical distress. They added he was rushed to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

WATCH BELOW (Aired June 18, 2019): Stabbing, carjacking and standoff in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Those with any additional information are encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.