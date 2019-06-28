1 arrested after stabbing sends man to hospital in Fredericton

One man has been arrested after a stabbing in Fredericton’s north side on Thursday.

The Fredericton Police Force says that they responded to a home shortly after 11:00 p.m.

When officers arrived it was established that one man had sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to hospital by ambulance and is receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

Police say they’ve arrested a suspect in connection to the incident. It’s expected that he’ll appear in court on Friday.