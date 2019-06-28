1 arrested after stabbing sends man to hospital in Fredericton
A A
One man has been arrested after a stabbing in Fredericton’s north side on Thursday.
The Fredericton Police Force says that they responded to a home shortly after 11:00 p.m.
READ MORE: Potato farmer’s case against federal government to go to trial in late 2020
When officers arrived it was established that one man had sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
He was transported to hospital by ambulance and is receiving medical treatment for his injuries.
WATCH: N.B. government cuts Contraband Enforcement Unit
Police say they’ve arrested a suspect in connection to the incident. It’s expected that he’ll appear in court on Friday.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.