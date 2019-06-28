Crime
June 28, 2019 4:43 am

1 arrested after stabbing sends man to hospital in Fredericton

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The Fredericton Police Force has arrested one man in connection with a stabbing

File / Global News
A A

One man has been arrested after a stabbing in Fredericton’s north side on Thursday.

The Fredericton Police Force says that they responded to a home shortly after 11:00 p.m.

READ MORE: Potato farmer’s case against federal government to go to trial in late 2020

When officers arrived it was established that one man had sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to hospital by ambulance and is receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

WATCH: N.B. government cuts Contraband Enforcement Unit

Police say they’ve arrested a suspect in connection to the incident. It’s expected that he’ll appear in court on Friday.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aggravated Assault
Assault
Crime
Fredericton
Fredericton Crime
Fredericton Police Force
Stabbing

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.