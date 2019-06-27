Canada
June 27, 2019 1:18 pm

No chance of parole for 12 years for Calgary man convicted in fatal house party stabbing

By Digital Journalist  Global News

Mitchell Harkes was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.

Global News
A A

A 26-year-old man convicted of stabbing a University of Calgary student to death will be at least 38-years-old before he can apply for parole.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Mitchell Harkes to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.

READ MORE: Victim’s family, friends share pain, grief at Calgary sentencing hearing for convicted murderer

Harkes was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Brett Wiese at a 2013 house party in Brentwood.

Brett Wiese died after being stabbed at a Brentwood house party in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 12th, 2013.

Second-degree murder carries with it an automatic sentence of life in prison — but it’s up to a judge to decide parole eligibility.

The Crown was asking for 15 years parole eligibility, while the defense was asking for t10 years.

This is Harkes’ second trial. He was previously convicted of the same charge in 2015, but that conviction was overturned by the Alberta Court of Appeal.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Court Of Appeal
Brett Wiese
Calgary crime
Calgary second degree murder crime
Crime
Mitchell Harkes
Mitchell Harkes sentencing
Second Degree Murder

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.