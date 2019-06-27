No chance of parole for 12 years for Calgary man convicted in fatal house party stabbing
A 26-year-old man convicted of stabbing a University of Calgary student to death will be at least 38-years-old before he can apply for parole.
On Thursday, a judge sentenced Mitchell Harkes to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.
Harkes was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Brett Wiese at a 2013 house party in Brentwood.
Second-degree murder carries with it an automatic sentence of life in prison — but it’s up to a judge to decide parole eligibility.
The Crown was asking for 15 years parole eligibility, while the defense was asking for t10 years.
This is Harkes’ second trial. He was previously convicted of the same charge in 2015, but that conviction was overturned by the Alberta Court of Appeal.
