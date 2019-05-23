Mitchell Harkes found guilty of killing U of C student for second time

A jury has found Mitchell Harkes guilty of second-degree murder in the 2013 stabbing death of Brett Wiese.

Harkes was charged with second-degree murder in the death of the 20-year-old University of Calgary student who was killed at a party in the community of Brentwood in January 2013. He was stabbed in the back.

The verdict marks the end of Harkes’ second trial. He was found guilty in October 2015 of second-degree murder, among other charges.

After appealing his conviction and life sentence with no chance of parole for 12 years, a new trial was ordered by the Alberta Court of Appeal.

The new trial got underway at the end of April.

One of the witnesses to take the stand on the first day of the trial was Colton Lewis, a friend who was at the party and also assaulted that night with a knife.

Harkes was found guilty in October 2015 of attempted murder in that stabbing.

