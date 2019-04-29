Trial underway for Calgary man accused of killing U of C student in 2013

A jury trial is underway for a Calgary man accused in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old University of Calgary student at a Brentwood party in January 2013.

Mitchell Harkes is on trial for the second-degree murder of Brett Wiese.

Harkes was 22 years old at the time.

The crown prosecutor told the jury they’ll hear from several witnesses who were present at the party.

Colton Lewis was the first person to take the stand Monday, telling court he was there the evening Wiese was stabbed.

READ MORE: Victims devastated after new trial ordered for man convicted of killing Calgary student Brett Wiese

Lewis testified that while he doesn’t remember much about what happened, he recalled being punched by someone who he couldn’t identify. Lewis himself was also attacked with a knife at the party.

Harkes was previously convicted of second-degree murder in October 2015. However, that decision was overturned by the Alberta Court of Appeal.

This new trial is scheduled for four weeks.