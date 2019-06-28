Teen stabbed twice on Water St. in Kelowna

A youth was taken to hospital after being stabbed in downtown Kelowna on Thursday night.

It happened in a covered parking area off Water St. behind the Bank of Montreal Branch on Bernard Ave. at around 11:20 p.m.

RCMP were seen and heard talking to a man lying on the ground behind the building, repeatedly calling him ‘Eli’ and asking him to continue breathing.

Other people were sitting immediately around the young man, believed to be 17-years-old, surrounded by shopping carts and various belongings.

The man’s condition is unknown but RCMP told paramedics he had been stabbed twice.

RCMP have not released information about the incident or the suspect.