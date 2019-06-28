Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Edmonton, severe thunderstorm watch still in effect

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Edmonton and surrounding areas shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing up to toonie-size hail and heavy rain,” the weather agency said on its website.

Edmontonians were advised to take cover if threatening weather approaches.

About 20 minutes later, the warning was lifted but the city and surrounding areas remained under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Severe thunderstorm warning issused for the City of Edmonton. Storm across the north side of the city is leaving heavy rainfall and small hail. #abstorm #yegwx #yeg #abroads #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/5h5yQRhQN0 — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) June 28, 2019

Severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued for other parts of central Alberta and a rainfall warning remains in effect for areas in west-central Alberta.

