June 28, 2019 7:08 pm
Updated: June 28, 2019 7:28 pm

Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Edmonton, severe thunderstorm watch still in effect

By Online journalist  Global News

A map showing areas in Alberta where a weather alert was in place at about 5 p.m., on June 28, 2019.

Jesse Beyer/ Global News
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Edmonton and surrounding areas shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing up to toonie-size hail and heavy rain,” the weather agency said on its website.

Edmontonians were advised to take cover if threatening weather approaches.

About 20 minutes later, the warning was lifted but the city and surrounding areas remained under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued for other parts of central Alberta and a rainfall warning remains in effect for areas in west-central Alberta.

