Calgarians clean up after thunderstorm causes flash flooding, power outages

Calgarians were left cleaning up after a massive rainstorm rolled through the city on Thursday evening, flooding streets and knocking out power to thousands of homes.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Calgary at around 8 p.m. and the downpour began shortly after.

Emergency crews were called to dozens of city streets, underpasses and parking lots where the extreme rainfall had caused localized flooding.

Examples of some of the ongoing localized flooding around #Calgary. Our members together with @CGYFireFighters and other @cityofcalgary departments are working hard to clear roads. Use extreme caution & be aware that standing water may be deeper than they appear #yyc #abstorm pic.twitter.com/iI9Rp5LvGN — Cst. Mark Smith (@CstSmith) June 28, 2019

Some drivers found themselves stranded in water that almost completely submerged their vehicles in trouble spots like Glenmore Trail underneath the Macleod Trail overpass, while others were able to pick up enough momentum to plow through.

Others, like some customers at Ikea, were forced to push their vehicles out of the pooling water.

Calgary police were forced to close several roads due to the flash flooding.

Calgary Transit, meanwhile, suspended CTrain operation in either direction from the Chinook LRT station due to the heavy rain.

#CTRiders Due to heavy rain fall & water accumulation, #RedLine Ctrains are NOT travelling in EITHER direction from Chinook. We are working to get shuttle buses in place to connect you to 39 Avenue & Heritage Stations. pic.twitter.com/JEMjGx10VF — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) June 28, 2019

The rainfall also caused issues for travellers at the Calgary International Airport, which had to suspend ground operations.

As we and our partners work hard to safety restore operations inside the airport, we are experiencing very heavy vehicle traffic coming to YYC tonight because of the weather system. Please drive safe. We thank you for your patience. #abstorm — YYC (@FlyYYC) June 28, 2019

After the thunderstorm warning had ended, at around 9:30 p.m., the airport tweeted asking for patience as they worked to get operations back on track.

In total, 22 mm of rain was recorded at the Calgary International Airport on Thursday evening.