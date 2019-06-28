Calgary weather

Calgarians clean up after thunderstorm causes flash flooding, power outages

WATCH ABOVE: A massive downpour that rolled through Calgary on Thursday evening caused flash flooding and power outages.

Calgarians were left cleaning up after a massive rainstorm rolled through the city on Thursday evening, flooding streets and knocking out power to thousands of homes.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Calgary at around 8 p.m. and the downpour began shortly after.

Emergency crews were called to dozens of city streets, underpasses and parking lots where the extreme rainfall had caused localized flooding.

Some drivers found themselves stranded in water that almost completely submerged their vehicles in trouble spots like Glenmore Trail underneath the Macleod Trail overpass, while others were able to pick up enough momentum to plow through.

Others, like some customers at Ikea, were forced to push their vehicles out of the pooling water.

A severe thunderstorm caused flash flooding throughout Calgary on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Global News

Calgary police were forced to close several roads due to the flash flooding.

A severe thunderstorm caused flash flooding throughout Calgary on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Global News

Calgary Transit, meanwhile, suspended CTrain operation in either direction from the Chinook LRT station due to the heavy rain.

The rainfall also caused issues for travellers at the Calgary International Airport, which had to suspend ground operations.

After the thunderstorm warning had ended, at around 9:30 p.m., the airport tweeted asking for patience as they worked to get operations back on track.

In total, 22 mm of rain was recorded at the Calgary International Airport on Thursday evening.

