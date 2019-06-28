Here are the Alberta day-use areas where you can drink Canada Day long weekend

The provincial government has released the list of Alberta Parks day-use areas where people can drink liquor during the Canada Day long weekend.

The announcement comes as part of the government’s commitment to relax alcohol use in parks across the province.

Fourteen of the province’s day-use park areas will allow liquor, as long as there is also food being consumed. Alcohol use will be permitted between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. (Full list below)

“We’ve committed to ending the war on fun in Alberta’s provincial parks,” Minister of Environment and Parks Jason Nixon said in a release. “The vast majority of park users enjoy our natural spaces responsibly and our government believes in allowing adults to be adults.”

This is the second long weekend since the United Conservative Party came into power that liquor laws are being relaxed. For the May long weekend, the government announced that liquor consumption was going to be allowed in all provincial parks.

During that change, adults could only drink in their designated campsites. This is the first time the UCP is relaxing laws in certain day-use areas.

“We’re taking the approach of easing into relaxing liquor consumption so that we can monitor that, especially in some of the parks that have boat launches,” Premier Jason Kenney said. “We’ll be hearing back from officials on how that went.”

Alcohol will be permitted in these 14 sites as of noon on June 28:

South Region

Beauvais Lake Provincial Park (Beaver Creek day use)

Cypress Hills Provincial Park (East Elkwater day use)

Dinosaur Provincial Park (main day use)

Kananaskis Country

Little Elbow Provincial Recreation Area (Forget-me-not Pond day use)

Spray Valley Provincial Park (Wedge Pond day use)

Fish Creek Provincial Park (Hulls Wood day use)

Cobble Flats Provincial Recreation Area (Cobble Flats day use)

Central Region

Miquelon Lake Provincial Park (main day use)

Pigeon Lake Provincial Park (main day use)

William A. Switzer Provincial Park (Kelly’s Bathtub day use)

Northeast Region

Sir Winston Churchill Provincial Park (day-use C picnic shelter)

Beaver Lake Provincial Recreation Area (day-use picnic shelter

Whitney Lakes Provincial Park (Ross Lake day-use shelter)

Northwest

Saskatoon Island Provincial Park (main day use)