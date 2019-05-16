Alberta drops ‘prohibition-era’ liquor restrictions ahead of May long weekend

Heading into the May long weekend, Premier Jason Kenney announced regulations to make it easier for people to consume alcohol in provincial parks and at festival sites in Alberta.

“Today is the beginning of the end of the war on fun,” Kenney said Thursday.

“[The long weekend] means many people will be heading to our beautiful provincial parks to go camping and spend time outdoors with friends and family.”

Kenney said regulations around liquor consumption will be relaxed in municipalities and provincial parks. Starting this weekend, people will be allowed to consume alcohol in all of Alberta’s provincial parks.

Previously, a complete liquor ban was in place over the May long weekend for eight provincial parks — Aspen Beach, Miquelon Lake, Garner Lake, Dillberry Lake, Pigeon Lake, Whitney Lakes, Jarvis Bay and Wabamun.

Consumption of alcohol within provincial parks will still be restricted to adults within their campsite.

Relaxed regulations will also extend to select provincial park day-use picnic sites later this summer, the government said.

Further to this, the government said Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis regulations have been clarified to allow event organizers the ability to serve drinks where they see fit on festival grounds.

“In the future, people will be able to grab a beer or walk around a summer festival in this province without fear of being arrested or ticketed or fined,” Kenney said.

“If they can do this in pretty much every country of Europe, I think we can treat Albertans as responsible grownups as well. So with that, happy Victoria Day long weekend.”

Kenney said part of his election campaign was to end “prohibition-era restrictions around liquor consumption in Alberta.”

Rules and regulations around quiet times, excessive noise and appropriate behaviour remain in place at provincial parks and other campgrounds.