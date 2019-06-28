‘One Day at a Time’ saved: Cancelled Netflix show revived by Pop TV
One Day at a Time is returning for Season 4 after CBS-owned cable network Pop TV picked the show up for the new season.
A 13-episode fourth season of the show will air on Pop in 2020, according to Variety.
The series had previously been cancelled after three seasons on Netflix, which caused backlash from fans and many people working in the film industry.
READ MORE: Adam Brody talks thriller film ‘Isabelle’ — ‘I think we’re all haunted by our family legacy’
One Day at a Time’s co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett had been in talks with different networks to revive the series before choosing Pop.
“We are thrilled beyond belief to be making more One Day at a Time,” co-showrunners Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce told Variety. “This show has meant so much to so many, and we can’t wait to dive in with our amazing new partners Pop and CBS. And we’d especially like to thank all of the fans for their undying support, helping us turn #SaveODAAT into #MoreODAAT.”
The show, which follows the stories of three generations of a Cuban-American family, was inspired by Norman Lear’s 1975 series of the same name.
A newly single mom and military veteran (Justina Machado) journeys through the triumphs and tribulations that come with raising two strong-willed children (Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz) with the “help” of her old-school mother (Rita Moreno) and her building manager (Todd Grinnell), who has become an invaluable confidant. The series also stars Stephen Toblowsky.
READ MORE: Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley on being ‘real’ on ‘Real Housewives of New York’
Lear also serves as an executive producer alongside Royce and Calderón Kellett.
“Three months ago, I was heartbroken with the news of our beloved One Day at a Time‘s cancellation. Today, I’m overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on,” Lear said in a statement via Variety.
“Thank you to my producing partner Brent Miller, our incredibly talented showrunners Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett and, of course, Sony for never once giving up on the show, our actors or the possibility that a cable network could finally save a cancelled series that originated on a streaming service. And one last thank you to Pop for having the guts to be that first cable network. Even this I get to experience, at 96.”
The show’s fans took to social media in March when the cancellation was announced. The hashtags #SaveODAAT and #OneDayAtATime began trending on Twitter almost immediately after Netflix broke the news.
Some of the cast members thanked their fans for starting the #SaveODAAT campaign.
READ MORE: Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman tears up in first interview since wife Beth’s death: ‘It came really unexpected’
Fans of the show began to post about the success of their campaign.
CBS will broadcast the series after its run on Pop, later that same year.
It’s unclear if One Day at a Time will air in Canada and, if so, which channel it would air on.Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.