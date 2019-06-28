‘One Day at a Time’ saved: Cancelled Netflix show revived by Pop TV

One Day at a Time is returning for Season 4 after CBS-owned cable network Pop TV picked the show up for the new season.

A 13-episode fourth season of the show will air on Pop in 2020, according to Variety.

The series had previously been cancelled after three seasons on Netflix, which caused backlash from fans and many people working in the film industry.

One Day at a Time’s co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett had been in talks with different networks to revive the series before choosing Pop.

“We are thrilled beyond belief to be making more One Day at a Time,” co-showrunners Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce told Variety. “This show has meant so much to so many, and we can’t wait to dive in with our amazing new partners Pop and CBS. And we’d especially like to thank all of the fans for their undying support, helping us turn #SaveODAAT into #MoreODAAT.”

The show, which follows the stories of three generations of a Cuban-American family, was inspired by Norman Lear’s 1975 series of the same name.

A newly single mom and military veteran (Justina Machado) journeys through the triumphs and tribulations that come with raising two strong-willed children (Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz) with the “help” of her old-school mother (Rita Moreno) and her building manager (Todd Grinnell), who has become an invaluable confidant. The series also stars Stephen Toblowsky.

Lear also serves as an executive producer alongside Royce and Calderón Kellett.

“Three months ago, I was heartbroken with the news of our beloved One Day at a Time‘s cancellation. Today, I’m overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on,” Lear said in a statement via Variety.

“Thank you to my producing partner Brent Miller, our incredibly talented showrunners Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett and, of course, Sony for never once giving up on the show, our actors or the possibility that a cable network could finally save a cancelled series that originated on a streaming service. And one last thank you to Pop for having the guts to be that first cable network. Even this I get to experience, at 96.”

The show’s fans took to social media in March when the cancellation was announced. The hashtags #SaveODAAT and #OneDayAtATime began trending on Twitter almost immediately after Netflix broke the news.

I will forever vote #OneDayataTime for #ChoiceComedyTVShow simply because of how beautifully it represented the Latino community. We need more so #SaveODAAT too. #TeenChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/9jaT9lRnat — Berto Borroto 🥀 (@bertoborroto) June 21, 2019

“Yknow, that Latinx audience is SO vast and SO underserved…if only we had a show that we KNOW would have a passionate, young fanbase…”-Every TV exec everywhere Us: Haaaave you met #ODAAT pic.twitter.com/k1ZLFppr7L — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 14, 2019

Hey @nbc…I hear you like comedies with built-in fan bases that do even better on YOUR network than at their previous homes…#saveODAAT https://t.co/5bIQYexpDz — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 14, 2019

Geez, guys, why? How can you just cancel it? This show deals with so many problems like an example from picture below or intolerance in general. I'm really upset rn :( #SAVEODAAT pic.twitter.com/25GJrdxB1a — Sherlocked Mary (@Maria15765538) March 14, 2019

We're literally trending above Avengers Engame but Netflix be like "NoT eNoUgH vIeWeRs" #SaveODAAT pic.twitter.com/zNkDdzMBd7 — Tatiana 🏳️‍🌈 (@FrenchieSapphic) March 14, 2019

Some of the cast members thanked their fans for starting the #SaveODAAT campaign.

WE'RE BACK!

Thanks to every fan who made #saveodaat trend worldwide, ONE DAY AT A TIME is heading to POP TV & we couldn't be more excited! We have many more stories to tell about & we can't wait to share them with you! Thank you @sptv & @PopTV! #moreodaat https://t.co/4grfsn9RA3 pic.twitter.com/oPsvXL7DC5 — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) June 27, 2019

WE’RE BACK!!!!!!! ONE DAY AT A TIME found a new amazing home on @PopTV Thank you all for everything you did to make this happen. Can’t wait to keep invading the Alvarez family’s personal space. #MoreODAAT — Todd Grinnell 🦋 (@toddgrinnell) June 27, 2019

Fans of the show began to post about the success of their campaign.

I honestly never stopped believing that this could and would happen, never removed #SaveODAAT from my name, kept tweeting it at Netflix… and now it HAPPENED. #ODAAT pic.twitter.com/k3aJ66diB5 — Davina ⎊ #MoreODAAT!! (@LadyALover95) June 27, 2019

One hundred and five days. It's been grueling, filled with 3 rewatches, so many RTs of #SaveODAAT that I lost followers but I gained so much more and fell even more in love with this show and these characters. I'm still not over this joy 🤩😍#MoreODAAT https://t.co/YvjDCUk8hB — Rachel Drouillard (@red2007) June 27, 2019

I am so relieved and so thrilled. These stories are so important and I feel overjoyed and privileged at the chance to continue being a part of this shows audience! #SaveODAAT https://t.co/GGIurVWP8E — Sarah Joe (@4evergrimm99) June 27, 2019

Pop saving #OneDayAtATime feels like the warmest hug I’ve ever received — so thrilled for this show and everyone involved. We did it, folks! #SaveODAAT pic.twitter.com/hECAleCliV — Jason Carlos (@jaarlos) June 27, 2019

CBS will broadcast the series after its run on Pop, later that same year.

It’s unclear if One Day at a Time will air in Canada and, if so, which channel it would air on.