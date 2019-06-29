Recipe: ‘Downlow’ potato salad

Ingredients

Dressing:

– 1 L mayo

– 4 Tbsp mustard

– 2 Tbsp onion powder

– 2 Tbsp sugar

– 4 Tbsp dried dill

– 1 Tbsp black pepper

Potatoes:

– 3 L raw diced potatoes

– 250 g thin sliced bacon lardons

– 1 Tbsp grainy mustard

– 2 dill pickles finely chopped

– 2 green onions, sliced thin

Method

1. Combine all dressing ingredients in a bowl (preferably the night before). Set aside 300 ml of dressing.

2. Boil potatoes until soft in a pot with water and just enough salt to taste like seawater. Immediately strain and cool on a cookie pan.

3. While potatoes are cooking, cook the thinly sliced small cubes of bacon until crispy.

4. Pour the bacon and fat over the potatoes while they are cooling, allowing the potatoes to absorb the fat and flavour.

5. Combine potatoes with dressing, grainy mustard, green onion and pickles.

6. Chill for 2-4 hours until cold and then serve with more chopped green onion and black pepper on top to garnish.

