Traffic
June 27, 2019 7:20 pm
Updated: June 27, 2019 7:27 pm

Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Peterborough’s west-end

By Videographer, Backup News & Sports Anchor  Global News

Two pedestrians were struck by a car in Peterborough's west-end on Thursday.

Harrison Perkins
A A

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after they hit by a vehicle on Parkhill Road West.

The collision happened just after 5 p.m., near the Ravenwood Drive intersection.

READ MORE: Peterborough motorcyclist charged with impaired driving following crash

A teenaged girl was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) and then airlifted by Ornge to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.

The other pedestrian was taken to PRHC with leg injuries.

-more to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car Accident
Crash
Hit By Car
MVC
Parkhill Road
Pedestrian
Peterborough
Ravenwood Drive

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.