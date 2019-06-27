Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Peterborough’s west-end
Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after they hit by a vehicle on Parkhill Road West.
The collision happened just after 5 p.m., near the Ravenwood Drive intersection.
A teenaged girl was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) and then airlifted by Ornge to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.
The other pedestrian was taken to PRHC with leg injuries.
