Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Peterborough’s west-end

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after they hit by a vehicle on Parkhill Road West.

The collision happened just after 5 p.m., near the Ravenwood Drive intersection.

Please avoid area of Parkhill Rd btwn Wallis Drive and Brealey Dr due to a traffic accident. — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) June 27, 2019

A teenaged girl was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) and then airlifted by Ornge to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.

The other pedestrian was taken to PRHC with leg injuries.

