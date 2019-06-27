Hamilton man arrested in Jackson Square stabbing incident: police
Hamilton police have made an arrest in connection with a reported stabbing at Jackson Square.
Officers were called to the downtown shopping mall on June 21 after a 20-year-old Stoney Creek man was reportedly stabbed.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has since been released.
Police say they found the suspect at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday at a home in the area of Wilson Street and Wellington Street North.
The 20-year-old Hamilton man was arrested without incident.
Douglas Barker is charged with aggravated assault and failing to comply with recognizance.
