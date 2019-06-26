Fourth person arrested in connection with Hamilton Pride disturbance: police
Hamilton police have charged another individual following a disturbance at Hamilton Pride earlier this month.
Christopher Vanderweide, 27, of Kitchener is charged with assault with a weapon in connection with a skirmish that broke out between two groups of people on June 15.
Police say his bail has been opposed.
Vanderweide is the fourth individual charged in connection with the violence at Gage Park.
Cedar Hopperton, 33, was arrested for a parole violation for participating in a public demonstration where peace was disrupted, and two individuals, a 32-year-old man and a 35-year-old man, turned themselves into police as a result of breaching probation for participating in a demonstration that was not peaceful.
Police continue to encourage victims and witnesses to come forward to further the investigation, with the possibility of laying additional charges.
