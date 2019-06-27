Woman stabbed near Central Branch of Hamilton Public Library: police, paramedics

Hamilton police are investigating an altercation in the downtown core which led to a woman in her 20s being stabbed in the “upper body.”

Paramedics say they responded to an injury call at the Central Branch of the Hamilton Public Library on Wednesday afternoon.

Supt. Dave Thompson told Global News that paramedics were dispatched just before 4:00 p.m. and discovered a woman upon arrival with “penetrating trauma to her upper body.”

She was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition from the York Boulevard location.

Staff Sgt. Steve Hahn with Hamilton police says officers on the call arrived around the same time paramedics did and found the 27-year-old woman on the ground out front of the library.

He went on to say that they are treating this as a “targeted” incident but have no information on any suspect or suspects at this time.

It was initially reported there were two female suspects, but investigators have since ruled that out, according to Hahn.

“The suspects are unknown at this point and the exact location as to where the incident occurred is unclear, whether it was inside the mall or elsewhere, ” said Hahn, “But the female victim did make her way out to the sidewalk where police were called.”

Hahn said investigators will be canvassing for video surveillance and witnesses on Thursday. So far the victim has not cooperated with police.

“At this point that we don’t know who was responsible, and we’re not receiving a lot of cooperation from the victim.”

Police say the victim has been discharged from the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call 905-546-4725 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).