Canada
June 25, 2019 10:09 am

Hamilton police investigate stabbing that sent man to hospital

By News Anchor  Global News

Hamilton police say a 32-year-old man was stabbed on Monday night.

Don Mitchell / Global News
A A

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Hamilton.

READ MORE: SIU terminates probe into police interaction with Hamilton man

Police say at around 11 p.m. on Monday, the 32-year-old victim was walking with his girlfriend when he was attacked and stabbed behind the Dairy Queen on Barton near Lottridge.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and attacker knew each other, but a suspect description has yet to be released.

READ MORE: Police link SUV theft to man pushing around shopping cart full of ‘burglary tools’

Investigators hope to speak to the victim later on Tuesday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
barton
Crime
DairyQueen
Hamilton Crime
HamOnt
Investigation
lottridge
Serious
Stabbing
Suspect
Victim

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.