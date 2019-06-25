Hamilton police investigate stabbing that sent man to hospital

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Hamilton.
Police say at around 11 p.m. on Monday, the 32-year-old victim was walking with his girlfriend when he was attacked and stabbed behind the Dairy Queen on Barton near Lottridge.
He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the victim and attacker knew each other, but a suspect description has yet to be released.
Investigators hope to speak to the victim later on Tuesday.
