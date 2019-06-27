Canada
June 27, 2019 1:35 pm

N.L. man arrested after school shooting threats made in online game

By Staff The Canadian Press

File photo of an RCMP cruiser.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A 31-year-old Newfoundland man was arrested after Interpol investigated school shooting threats made in a live chat during an online game.

RCMP said its Corner Brook detachment received a request for assistance from Interpol on Wednesday evening about threats of a possible shooting at an unspecified school.

Police say in a release that an online gaming company had reported the threats made by an online gamer during a live chat.

Police say they identified a source, and later arrested Maxwell Fillatre of Boom Siding, N.L., near the western community of Pasadena on Wednesday.

Fillatre was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

