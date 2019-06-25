Teen facing charges after report of online threat toward Saskatoon high school

Saskatoon police say a teenager is facing charges after investigating an online threat towards a school in the city’s Blairmore SC neighbourhood.

The threat to cause violence at a high school in the 100-block of Bowlt Crescent was reportedly made on a social media platform at roughly 7 p.m. CT on Monday, according to a police report.

An investigation led officers to a west-side home where they arrested the 15-year-old boy.

The teen is facing charges of uttering threats and mischief. He appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Tuesday.

Police don’t believe there was a risk to public safety, but said threats of this nature are taken very seriously.

