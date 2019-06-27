Crime
June 27, 2019 11:01 am

Guelph teen charged after allegedly threatening youth shelter staff

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police say a 16-year-old boy allegedly used a knife to threaten staff at a youth shelter on Wednesday.

Guelph police say a 16-year-old boy is facing charges after a dispute with staff at a local youth shelter escalated on Wednesday morning.

Police didn’t say where the incident took place but said the argument resulted in the teenager allegedly threatening staff with a folding knife.

No one was injured in the incident.

Officers located the suspect a short distance away from the shelter and he was arrested.

Charges included assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death and obstructing police. He was scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday.

His identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

