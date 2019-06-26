Crime
June 26, 2019 11:28 am

Child pornography charges laid against Guelph man

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police have laid child pornography charges against a 34-year-old man.

Matt Carty / Global Guelph
A A

Guelph police say a 34-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after officers carried out a search warrant on Wednesday.

Members of the internet child exploitation and technological crimes units carried out the warrant at a house in the city’s east end.

READ MORE: Burlington man dies after colliding with unoccupied transport truck in Erin

Police said a man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, making child pornography available and accessing child pornography.

His name was not released by Guelph police.

The accused will make a court appearance on Aug. 13.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Child Pornography
child pornography arrest
Crime
Guelph
Guelph child pornography
Guelph child pornography arrest
Guelph crime
Guelph Police
Guelph police child pornography
Guelph police child pornography arrest

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.