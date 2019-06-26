Child pornography charges laid against Guelph man

Guelph police say a 34-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after officers carried out a search warrant on Wednesday.

Members of the internet child exploitation and technological crimes units carried out the warrant at a house in the city’s east end.

Police said a man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, making child pornography available and accessing child pornography.

His name was not released by Guelph police.

The accused will make a court appearance on Aug. 13.