Man dead after truck collides with unoccupied transport

Wellington County OPP continue to investigate following a fatal collision in Erin on Monday evening.

Provincial police responded to the scene of the crash on Main Street near Erinville Drive around 7:40 p.m. after receiving reports of a pickup truck colliding with a transport truck.

Investigators say the lone occupant of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, and that the transport was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The identity of the deceased will not be released until notification of next of kin.

OPP continue to investigate the cause of the collision and ask any possible witnesses to come forward with information by contacting 1-888-310-1122.

FATAL COLLISION: Main Str. in the Town of Erin. Pick-up truck collided with parked tractor trailer . Driver of pick-up truck pronounced dead at scene. Road to remain closed while officers investigate collision. ^CR #WellingtonOPP pic.twitter.com/YH1dg4kEQL — OPP West (@OPP_WR) June 26, 2019