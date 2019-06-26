Canada
June 26, 2019 7:58 am

Man dead after truck collides with unoccupied transport

By Anchor  CJOY

Provincial police say the pickup truck collided with an unoccupied transport.

OPP / Supplied
Wellington County OPP continue to investigate following a fatal collision in Erin on Monday evening.

Provincial police responded to the scene of the crash on Main Street near Erinville Drive around 7:40 p.m. after receiving reports of a pickup truck colliding with a transport truck.

Investigators say the lone occupant of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, and that the transport was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The identity of the deceased will not be released until notification of next of kin.

OPP continue to investigate the cause of the collision and ask any possible witnesses to come forward with information by contacting 1-888-310-1122.

