June 25, 2019 10:18 am

4-year-old killed in farm accident near Mount Forest, Ont.

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Wellington County OPP say a four-year-old boy was struck and killed by a tractor in Mount Forest on Monday afternoon.

Nick Westoll / Global News File
Wellington County OPP say a four-year-old boy has died after a farm accident near Mount Forest, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to an address on Sideroad 5 at around 4 p.m. for reports that a tractor had struck a child.

Firefighters and paramedics found the boy unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the boy’s identity will not be released.

The cause of the incident is now under investigation and it’s not known if any charges will be laid.

Mount Forest is approximately 60 kilometres north of Guelph.

boy killed farm accident Mount Forest
Guelph
Mount Forest
Mount Forest farm accident
Mount Forest OPP
Wellington County
Wellington County farm accident
wellington county opp

