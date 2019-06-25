4-year-old killed in farm accident near Mount Forest, Ont.

Wellington County OPP say a four-year-old boy has died after a farm accident near Mount Forest, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to an address on Sideroad 5 at around 4 p.m. for reports that a tractor had struck a child.

Firefighters and paramedics found the boy unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: 3 people injured after shooting in Kitchener strip mall

Police said the boy’s identity will not be released.

The cause of the incident is now under investigation and it’s not known if any charges will be laid.

Mount Forest is approximately 60 kilometres north of Guelph.

Farm accident claims the life of a four-year-old boy @TwpWellNorth. Investigators on scene after the child was struck and killed by tractor. ^JC #WellingtonOPP pic.twitter.com/CtDs9AeRVH — OPP West (@OPP_WR) June 24, 2019