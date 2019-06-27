Police release video of suspect in Kitchener strip mall shooting
Waterloo Regional Police have released a short video on Twitter that they say shows the suspect in Monday night’s shooting at a Kitchener plaza.
The footage, released on Thursday morning, does not show the suspect’s face but features a person walking forward and turning around in the opposite direction. In the video, a pistol is seen in the person’s hand.
Police say the suspect fired shots at the time of the video.
Officers have also put out a call to the public for dashcam footage from anyone who may have been driving near the plaza at 500 Fairway Rd. S. between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday.
Police say they received multiple calls after gunshots were heard in the plaza at around 5:40 p.m. on Monday.
They say three men were involved in an altercation when a fourth man allegedly pulled out a gun and fired it.
The suspect allegedly struck one of the men involved in the altercation as well as two women who were bystanders. All of the injured were transported to hospital. The man was taken to an out-of-town hospital and remains in critical condition. One woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other was treated and was released.
According to police, the suspect took off behind the building towards the LRT tracks.
The suspect is being described as a black man wearing black casual pants, a black hoodie and white socks and carrying a red backpack.
Police told Global News there was no evidence to suggest there was a prior relationship between the shooter and the three men involved in the altercation.
Police are establishing a command post and are warning area residents to expect an increased police presence in the area as they investigate.
They are warning the public to not approach the suspect if he is spotted.
They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
