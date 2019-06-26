8-year-old boy possibly bitten by coyote in North York: police

Toronto police say an eight-year-old boy was possibly bitten by a coyote while out on his bicycle in North York.

Police said the boy was riding his bike in the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive on June 19 when he was attacked by what he believed was a coyote.

Investigators said the animal was reported to be salivating and foaming at the mouth and proceeded to bite the boy on his elbow and leg.

As a precaution, the boy was treated with a rabies vaccination.

Police said he has not exhibited any signs of rabies and that there are no reported cases of rabies in Toronto.

However, if anyone sees wildlife acting strangely or showing signs of rabies — which may include drooling, foaming at the mouth, paralysis and erratic or aggressive behaviour — they can contact the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry at 1-888-574-6656.

Toronto Public Health recommends if a person is bitten and/or scratched by an animal such as a coyote they should immediately wash the wound with soap for 15 minutes. They should then proceed to wash it with an antiseptic and then seek medical attention from a health care provider.

For more information, the public can visit the Coyote information page on the City of Toronto website.

