Police investigating after animal traps found in Mississauga park

Peel Regional Police are investigating after animal traps were found in a Mississauga park.

Police said 11 illegal spring traps were placed in a green space by Hewick Meadows Park near Mississauga Road and Eglinton Avenue.

The animal traps were found between March 27 and 30.

Officials describe the traps as spring snares, which are made out of thin wire and are difficult to see.

“The wire snares are illegal to set and pose a danger to both children and adults as well as domestic animals and wildlife,” Peel police said in a release.

Police said one coyote had been trapped in the snare and injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133.