Wild turkey seen chasing Canada Post employee in Mississauga neighbourhood

A wild turkey has been spotted chasing a Canada Post employee while on his daily delivery route in a Mississauga neighbourhood.

Twitter user Don Cumming said he witnessed the encounter first hand on March 6 in the Lorne Park area, near Mississauga Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way.

Cumming, who posted several pictures online, said the postal worked to him that the turkey chases him every day.

The City of Mississauga responded to Cumming’s tweet and recognized that there were other turkey sightings in Mississauga, and that animal services staff were monitoring the situation.

However, in an update posted on Monday, Cumming said the turkey was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle near Lakeshore Road West.

A Canada Post representative told Global News they were made aware of the “turkey’s aggressive behaviour” and launched an investigation.

“We supported our letter carrier’s decision to continue delivery to the neighbourhood, but emphasized to take any precaution needed to remain safe,” the spokesperson said.

@citymississauga, Wed. Mar. 6. Lorne Park. Wild turkey vs. postal worker. "He chases me every day," said the postie with a grin. Didn't have a chance to get his name as he sprinted away with the bird in hot pursuit. @cupw @canadapostcorp @CWF_FCF pic.twitter.com/nCjtzewDSF — Don Cumming (@don_cumming) March 6, 2019

There have been reported sightings of wild turkeys in Mississauga. Birds may find their way into residential areas looking for food. These birds are good flyers and will find their way back to their natural area. — City of Mississauga (@citymississauga) March 7, 2019

Residents should NOT fed the birds as it may put the bird or themselves in danger. We have reported this to Animal Services and they are aware and monitoring the situation. — City of Mississauga (@citymississauga) March 7, 2019

Sad to report that the Lorne Park wild turkey has chased a postal worker for the last time. His body was spotted early this afternoon just south of Lakeshore Rd., apparently a traffic fatality @citymississauga. RIP Turk (aka Lorne). — Don Cumming (@don_cumming) March 11, 2019

As many people know by now, since these pictures appeared, the bird has met a sad, but maybe inevitable, end–hit and killed by an unknown vehicle — Don Cumming (@don_cumming) March 12, 2019