Wild turkey seen chasing Canada Post employee in Mississauga neighbourhood
A wild turkey has been spotted chasing a Canada Post employee while on his daily delivery route in a Mississauga neighbourhood.
Twitter user Don Cumming said he witnessed the encounter first hand on March 6 in the Lorne Park area, near Mississauga Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way.
Cumming, who posted several pictures online, said the postal worked to him that the turkey chases him every day.
The City of Mississauga responded to Cumming’s tweet and recognized that there were other turkey sightings in Mississauga, and that animal services staff were monitoring the situation.
However, in an update posted on Monday, Cumming said the turkey was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle near Lakeshore Road West.
A Canada Post representative told Global News they were made aware of the “turkey’s aggressive behaviour” and launched an investigation.
“We supported our letter carrier’s decision to continue delivery to the neighbourhood, but emphasized to take any precaution needed to remain safe,” the spokesperson said.
