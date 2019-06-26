South Simcoe police searching for vehicle reported stolen in Innisfil

South Simcoe police are searching for a vehicle that was reportedly stolen from the Alcona area in Innisfil sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.

The vehicle is described as a white 1984 Chevrolet Camaro with the Ontario licence plate CFNY 383, police say.

According to officers, the vehicle was taken sometime between 10 p.m. on Sunday and 7:45 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information can contact the South Simcoe Police Service at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.