South Simcoe police searching for vehicle reported stolen in Innisfil
South Simcoe police are searching for a vehicle that was reportedly stolen from the Alcona area in Innisfil sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.
The vehicle is described as a white 1984 Chevrolet Camaro with the Ontario licence plate CFNY 383, police say.
According to officers, the vehicle was taken sometime between 10 p.m. on Sunday and 7:45 a.m. on Monday.
Anyone with information can contact the South Simcoe Police Service at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
